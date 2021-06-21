Monster Jam to return to Alamodome Fourth of July weekend

SAN ANTONIO — The Monster Jam is officially returning back to the Alamo City Fourth of July weekend, the company announced on Monday.
Monster Jam will kick off the festivities at the Alamodome July 3 at 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. -- then again on July 4 at 3 p.m. with the Pit Party starting at 12 p.m.
The event tickets start at $22 each and the Pit Party Passes start at $15 each. Tickets will be available for purchase online.
The following trucks will be driven by the following drivers:
- Megalodon driven by Tristan England
- Grave Digger driven by Adam Anderson
- Monster Energy driven by Todd LeDuc
- Great Clips Mohawk Warrior driven by Bryce Kenny
- Max-D driven by Tom Meents
- Son-uva Digger driven by Ryan Anderson
- Zombie driven by Bari Musawwir
- Monster Mutt Dalmatian – Galaxy driven by Cynthia Gauthier
- Jurassic Attack driven by Paul Jensen
- Rage driven by Cory Rummell
- Vendetta driven by Mike Christensen
- Brutus driven by Craig Champion.