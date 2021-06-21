Monster Jam to return to Alamodome Fourth of July weekend

Monster Jam fans can get ready to hear the rumble in a couple of weeks.

SAN ANTONIO — The Monster Jam is officially returning back to the Alamo City Fourth of July weekend, the company announced on Monday.

Monster Jam will kick off the festivities at the Alamodome July 3 at 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. -- then again on July 4 at 3 p.m. with the Pit Party starting at 12 p.m.

The event tickets start at $22 each and the Pit Party Passes start at $15 each. Tickets will be available for purchase online.

The following trucks will be driven by the following drivers: