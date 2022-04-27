Michael Bublé coming to the AT&T Center

The tour stops in San Antonio's AT&T Center on September 17.

SAN ANTONIO — Grammy-winning Michael Bublé will be returning to San Antonio in September of 2022.

His brand new "Higher" tour begins in August and will be going to 27 cities. The tour includes stops at NYC’s Madison Square Garden on August 18 and LA’s Crypto.com Arena on September 23.

Presale tickets are available on Thursday, May 5, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Use the code “MB22.” General tickets will go on sale Friday, May 6, at 10:00 a.m. at AT&TCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.