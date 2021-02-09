McDonalds offering free coffee to law enforcement officers Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO — McDonald's is offering free coffee to police officers in uniform on Wednesday, October 6.
The deal is being offered as a COVID-safe alternative to the traditional "National Coffee with a Cop Day" which has been canceled for the second year in a row. The event invited local law enforcement for a cup of coffee and conversation to encourage dialogue between officers and the community.
The free coffee applies to small hot or iced McCafe drip coffee and is being offered all day.
The deal applies to participating San Antonio restaurants and surrounding areas.