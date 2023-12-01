We walked the whole route of San Antonio's MLK March; here's what to expect along the way

x
SAN ANTONIO — Ahead of Monday's MLK walk in San Antonio, which is one of the country's largest MLK walks, KENS 5 reporter Sue Calberg walked the entire route. 

Are you planning to attend the march on Monday? Here's a visual guide to what you'll find along the way:

The parade route will begin at the Martin Luther King Jr. Academy, which is located at 3501 Martin Luther King Drive, and will end at Pittman-Sullivan Park, which is located at 1101 Iowa St.

The Dominion Church of God in Christ is about the halfway point of the route.

