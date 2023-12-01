We walked the whole route of San Antonio's MLK March; here's what to expect along the way

The Martin Luther King Jr. March will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16. Here's what you can expect to see.

SAN ANTONIO — Ahead of Monday's MLK walk in San Antonio, which is one of the country's largest MLK walks, KENS 5 reporter Sue Calberg walked the entire route.

Are you planning to attend the march on Monday? Here's a visual guide to what you'll find along the way:

In advance of Monday’s March I am walking the route#KENS5 pic.twitter.com/tNpXEzFzzE — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) January 11, 2023

The parade route will begin at the Martin Luther King Jr. Academy, which is located at 3501 Martin Luther King Drive, and will end at Pittman-Sullivan Park, which is located at 1101 Iowa St.

Hungry? There are several places to grab a bite on the #MLKMarch #KENS5 pic.twitter.com/Hw5cCxtWAH — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) January 11, 2023

Room for growth if you are looking for opportunity in East SA on the #MLKMarch #KENS5 pic.twitter.com/i8EdFBSe24 — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) January 11, 2023

The Dominion Church of God in Christ is about the halfway point of the route.

This was a dangerous drug den when I was a young pup journalist. Neighbors worked together to weed out the bad and seed the good. #MLKMarch The hard work matters. Every. Day. #KENS5 pic.twitter.com/jymL6Lpv2W — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) January 11, 2023

At the 1.5 mile mark the #MLKMarch climbs out of the Salado Valley #KENS5 pic.twitter.com/YPuSoNKIxj — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) January 11, 2023

There is an Awesome community garden north of IDEA Eastside. Garcia Street #KENS5 #MLKMarch pic.twitter.com/nK0RreHupP — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) January 11, 2023

Here’s some irony. An eviction is underway on the #MLKMarch route. The dream remains elusive to many. #KENS5 pic.twitter.com/Tgrc4r1ZfG — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) January 11, 2023

Gotta call these people. I covered this tragic story. Grandma critically injured when a speeding driver wrecked her house. #MLKMarch #KENS5 pic.twitter.com/6sgBfkWjEh — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) January 11, 2023

When you make it to the mural near Walters you have one more mile to go #MLKMarch #KENS5 pic.twitter.com/dpIhUQH6M9 — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) January 11, 2023

Some version of this sign has been on this corner for YEARS. #MLKMarch #KENS5 pic.twitter.com/rGEYXFkboh — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) January 11, 2023

Headed south on New Braunfels. Almost to Pittman Sullivan Park finish #MLKMarch #KENS5 pic.twitter.com/jNwRYGns1S — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) January 11, 2023

When I went to St Gerard we said we had school spirit because we were surrounded by cemeteries #KENS5 #TrueStory #MLKMarch pic.twitter.com/1NQ0vLAmwn — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) January 11, 2023

These pavilions usually host big crowds #MLKMarch Where did the locals go? pic.twitter.com/gYXcxqLHZT — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) January 11, 2023

Sing along y’all. It’s fun to stay at the …#KENS5 pic.twitter.com/u63Ku7m1jb — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) January 11, 2023

Fresh mulch and newly sanded benches. COSA has thrown out the welcome mat. #MLKMarch #KENS5 pic.twitter.com/RWGskvlbLv — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) January 11, 2023