Mark your calendar! San Antonio Asian New Year Festival slated for February

The event will include free admission and free parking.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Asian New Year Festival is around the corner.

All Asian organizations, communities and people who share in the Asian Lunar Year are invited to come out and "celebrate the year of the Tiger!"

If you know anyone who would be interested in participating, you can reach out to alohasa9933@gmail.com.

It is expected to take place at Rolling Oaks Mall on 6909 North Loop 1604 East:

Feb. 5 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Feb. 6 between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The event will include free admission and free parking. Applications for organizations wishing to attend are due Jan. 20. A confirmation and invoice will reportedly be sent.

This comes after UTSA and the Institute of Texan Cultures announced two popular annual festivals will not take place in 2022.

Both the Asian Festival and Texas Folklife Festival were both postponed until 2023 due to logistical challenges such as supply chain issues and health and safety protocols due to COVID-19, according to the two organizations. The festivals feature cultural performances as well as food vendors and shopping vendors.