Mardi Gras parades 'will not be permitted' in 2021, New Orleans mayor's website says

Mayor LaToya Cantrell said last week that Mardi Gras 2021 is “not canceled, just different.” That verbiage is reflected on the website.

NEW ORLEANS — Parades "of any kind will not be permitted" in New Orleans for the 2021 Carnival season, according to a FAQ published on the city's official website.

"Parades of any kind will not be permitted this year because large gatherings have proven to be super spreader events of the COVID-19 virus," the FAQ titled “Mardi Gras 2021 FAQs.”

The webpage says it was last updated on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.

Last week, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said that Mardi Gras 2021 is "not canceled, just different." That same wording is reflected on the city's website.

"With COVID-19 spreading, we need to modify carnival season so it's safe for everyone," the mayor wrote on Facebook Tuesday morning. "We can do this together!"

Cantell told krewe captains to submit recommendations by Dec. 5 on how their parades might proceed in 2021 while observing guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Mardi Gras is on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.

This is a developing story.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.