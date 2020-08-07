Mala Luna Music Festival canceled due to coronavirus concerns

The music festival, which usually takes place in October, has been canceled as a result of the rise in the number of coronavirus cases.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's Mala Luna Music Festival will not be happening this year.

Citing coronavirus concerns, festival organizers sent out an email Wednesday that reads in part:

San Antonio, we wanted so badly to be with you this October but after much consideration and monitoring of the current situation, it has become apparent that we cannot move forward as planned.

Festival organizers explained that while it was a difficult decision, it was made with the best interests of fans, artists, vendors, and staff, in mind.

The note concludes, "Please stay safe, healthy, and look out for each other."