Mala Luna Music Festival canceled due to coronavirus concerns

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's Mala Luna Music Festival will not be happening this year.
Citing coronavirus concerns, festival organizers sent out an email Wednesday that reads in part:
San Antonio, we wanted so badly to be with you this October but after much consideration and monitoring of the current situation, it has become apparent that we cannot move forward as planned.
Festival organizers explained that while it was a difficult decision, it was made with the best interests of fans, artists, vendors, and staff, in mind.
The note concludes, "Please stay safe, healthy, and look out for each other."
The Mala Luna Music Festival is the latest in a number of events, including Oktoberfest and the State Fair of Texas, across the state that has been canceled as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise.
