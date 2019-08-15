SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking for live music, comedic acts and broadway performances, the Majestic Theatre announced its September lineup.
From the 36th Annual Jazz Festival to Jay Leno, the list is as follows:
- Happy Hour Tours, Sept. 9-13 at 5 and 6 p.m.
- 36th Annual Jazz'SAlive Music Festival, Sept. 10-21 between 5 and 11 p.m.
- Katya: Help Me I'm Dying, Sept. 7 at 8 p.m.
- Jay Leno, Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m.
- Kathleen Madigan: Hot Dogs and Angels Tours, Sept. 13 at 8 p.m.
- Les Misérable, Sept. 17-22, at 7:30 p.m.
- The Doobie Brothers, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m.
- ARTS San Antonio: Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m.
- Home Free: Dive Bar Saints World Tour, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m.
Tickets for the Majestic & Empire Theatres are available in person at the Theatre Box Office, online at Ticket Master or by phone at (800) 982-2787.
RELATED: The 'Golden Girls Puppet Show' is coming to SA
RELATED: Second show added for Baby Shark Live! due to high demand
RELATED: A popular Christmas musical is coming to the Majestic Theatre