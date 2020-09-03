SAN ANTONIO — National Mario Day takes place every year on March 10, and what better way to celebrate than dressing up as the mustache-wielding character?

Anyone who visits any Main Event Entertainment on Tuesday dressed as Mario or one of his famous friends will get two free games of Mario Kart.

“With the largest collection of full-size Mario Kart arcade games in the country, we had to do something special for the millions of Mario fans," said Sarah Beddoe, Chief Brand Officer, Main Event.

San Antonio locations include:

Main Event San Antonio North, 1911 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX 78232

Main Event San Antonio West, 8514 TX-151, San Antonio, TX 78245

“Mario Kart is a game that spans generations, and we cannot wait to see the costume-clad community come in and enjoy our special brand of fun," said Beddoe.

For more information, visit Main Event's website.

