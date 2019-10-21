SEGUIN, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video aired July 1.

If you've ever wanted to tour the Magnolia Hotel, a free "haunted" open house viewing is around the corner.

The event is taking place Saturday between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the hotel on 203 South Crockett Street.

Guests will see the restoration progress and view the newly restored AirBnb suite.

Built in 1850, the hotel was once a stagecoach stop, saloon and restaurant. It was eventually deemed a "haunted" Texas landmark, made known for its alleged paranormal activity.

The hotel featured on the television shows, "Ghost Nation" and "Ghost Adventures".

After the tour, guests can purchase "I survived the Magnolia Hotel" T-shirts and books: "Haunted New Braunfels," "Haunted Seguin" and "Mysteries of the Magnolia Hotel."

For more information, you can visit the Magnolia Hotel's website.

