Magik Theatre announces dates for Snow White, pay what you can

SAN ANTONIO — Magik Theatre announced the production dates of their Snow White show on Thursday. The theatre also announced the cost of the event will be up to the customers since they will be able to "pay what they wish".

The production started on Oct. 16 and goes through Oct. 30, the company said.

The company said Elysa Aguilar will transform into a multitude of characters including a princess.

Guests can pay what they wish to experience the shows on Oct. 23. Essentially, you can pay whatever amount you desire. Tickets are normally $20-$25.

The theatre says it's their way of giving those who would not normally go to the theatre or who simply can't afford it the opportunity to experience the performance.

“We are pleased to bring our two-person Snow White back this fall! This time, Elysa Aguilar and Devon Moreno step into the roles of Snow White and all the characters under the direction of Rosa Gardner. I can’t think of a better team to bring this hilarious, high-energy production to life!” said Anthony Runfola, artistic director of Magik Theatre.