Calling all artists! Luminaria application deadline fast approaching

The massive contemporary arts festival isn't for several more months, but preparations will soon be underway.

SAN ANTONIO — The 2022 edition of the Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival has been set for Saturday, Nov. 19, and if you're an artist hoping to have your work feature you'd better move fast.

The nonprofit which organizes the festival is accepting applications until 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 20, with a focus on finding "established and emerging artists in various artistic genres." While it's a Texas-based showcase, artists from anywhere are encouraged to put their name in the hat.

As for what kinds of art is featured at Luminaria, the list of acceptable formats is endless, and includes (but isn't limited to) sculpture work, dance, fine art, music, film, digital art, installations and spoken word.

Thousands descended upon Hemisfair and the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in November to see the work of more than 200 artists, after the 2020 edition of Luminaria was shelved due to COVID-19.

"The pandemic has been difficult for everyone, and we hope this year's artists consider creating work that allows us to dream of our collective future," Executive Director Yadhira Lozano is quoted as saying in a release. "We hope to encourage artists of all artistic genres representing the diverse voices and backgrounds of our artistic community to share their unique vision."