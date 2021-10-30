List: Halloween events happening in the San Antonio area

Before you get into the Thanksgiving and Christmas spirit, you can finish the month of October strong at one of these events.

SAN ANTONIO — It has been a spook-tacular October!

And if you are looking to celebrate Halloween weekend before we all get into the Thanksgiving and Christmas spirit come time Nov. 1, here are a few events you can check out in the Alamo City:

Trick or Treat at Market Square

Address: 514 W Commerce Street

Day: Sunday, Oct. 31

Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Description: Kids are encouraged to come in costume. Trick-or-treating will be available at participating shops and restaurants while supplies last.

Halloween Candy and Whiskey Pairing

Address: Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling, 4834 Whirlwind Drive

Day: Saturday, Oct. 30

Time: 5 to 9 p.m.

Description: The adult version of trick or treating. Horror movies will be playing throughout the night.

Corny Maze 2021

Address: Traders Village, 9333 SW Loop 410

Day: Weekends in October and November

Time: Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday's 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Description: 10 acres of fun. Inside the maze are three trails. You can also check out the rides, and of course, eat!

The Fourth Annual Halloween Bar Crawl

Address: Pat O' Brien's, 121 Alamo Plaza

Day: Saturday, Oct. 30

Time: 4 p.m. to midnight

Description: The largest bar crawl company in the nation with over 111,000 crawlers.

Halloween Party at Leon Valley Public Library

Address: 6425 Evers Road

Day: Saturday, Oct. 30

Time: 10 a.m. to noon

Description: You can come in costume ready for games and crafts!

Free movie night in the patch - The Nightmare Before Christmas

Address: Good News Pumpkin Patch, 11020 Old Corpus Christi Road

Day: Saturday, Oct. 30

Time: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Description: Anyone is welcome to watch this Halloween movie!

Trunk-r-Treat

Address: City Base Cinemas San Antonio, 2623 SE Military Drive

Day: Saturday, Oct. 30

Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Description: A fun night of treats - no tricks! Trunks will be set up at City Base Entertainment.

Halloween Bash at Caliente Harley-Davidson

Address: 7230 Northwest Loop 410

Day: Saturday, Oct. 30

Time: Noon to 3 p.m.

Description: Free in-store trick-or-treating, costume contest, live music by High Ridge, giveaways and food from Grunt's Grill.

Beetlejuice: Outdoor Movie Downtown at Weston Common

Address: 112 E Pecan Street Ste. A,

Day: Saturday, Oct. 30

Time: 7 p.m.

Description: Enjoy the outdoor cinema at a new downtown venue, the Weston Common. Food and beverages will be available to purchase onsite. Bring your own chairs and blankets. Free parking.

Festive Fall at New Creation Christian Fellowship

Address: 8700 Fourwinds Drive

Day: Saturday, Oct. 30

Time: 6 to 9 p.m.

Description: Petting zoo, face painting, cake walk, pie eating competition, basketball and candy are a few things you can expect.

