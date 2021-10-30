List: Halloween events happening in the San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO — It has been a spook-tacular October!
And if you are looking to celebrate Halloween weekend before we all get into the Thanksgiving and Christmas spirit come time Nov. 1, here are a few events you can check out in the Alamo City:
Trick or Treat at Market Square
Address: 514 W Commerce Street
Day: Sunday, Oct. 31
Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Description: Kids are encouraged to come in costume. Trick-or-treating will be available at participating shops and restaurants while supplies last.
Halloween Candy and Whiskey Pairing
Address: Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling, 4834 Whirlwind Drive
Day: Saturday, Oct. 30
Time: 5 to 9 p.m.
Description: The adult version of trick or treating. Horror movies will be playing throughout the night.
Corny Maze 2021
Address: Traders Village, 9333 SW Loop 410
Day: Weekends in October and November
Time: Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday's 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Description: 10 acres of fun. Inside the maze are three trails. You can also check out the rides, and of course, eat!
The Fourth Annual Halloween Bar Crawl
Address: Pat O' Brien's, 121 Alamo Plaza
Day: Saturday, Oct. 30
Time: 4 p.m. to midnight
Description: The largest bar crawl company in the nation with over 111,000 crawlers.
Click here for the Facebook event and to purchase tickets.
Halloween Party at Leon Valley Public Library
Address: 6425 Evers Road
Day: Saturday, Oct. 30
Time: 10 a.m. to noon
Description: You can come in costume ready for games and crafts!
Free movie night in the patch - The Nightmare Before Christmas
Address: Good News Pumpkin Patch, 11020 Old Corpus Christi Road
Day: Saturday, Oct. 30
Time: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Description: Anyone is welcome to watch this Halloween movie!
Trunk-r-Treat
Address: City Base Cinemas San Antonio, 2623 SE Military Drive
Day: Saturday, Oct. 30
Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Description: A fun night of treats - no tricks! Trunks will be set up at City Base Entertainment.
Halloween Bash at Caliente Harley-Davidson
Address: 7230 Northwest Loop 410
Day: Saturday, Oct. 30
Time: Noon to 3 p.m.
Description: Free in-store trick-or-treating, costume contest, live music by High Ridge, giveaways and food from Grunt's Grill.
Beetlejuice: Outdoor Movie Downtown at Weston Common
Address: 112 E Pecan Street Ste. A,
Day: Saturday, Oct. 30
Time: 7 p.m.
Description: Enjoy the outdoor cinema at a new downtown venue, the Weston Common. Food and beverages will be available to purchase onsite. Bring your own chairs and blankets. Free parking.
Festive Fall at New Creation Christian Fellowship
Address: 8700 Fourwinds Drive
Day: Saturday, Oct. 30
Time: 6 to 9 p.m.
Description: Petting zoo, face painting, cake walk, pie eating competition, basketball and candy are a few things you can expect.
