List: Easter egg hunts happening in the San Antonio area

We found a few places hosting events for you to check out.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — Easter is around the corner, and for the kiddos, there are many Easter egg hunts happening in the San Antonio area.

We found a few places hosting events for you to check out.

When: Saturday at 11 a.m.

Where: Silver Creek Soccer Fields on 9014 Timber Path

Details: Families will have the chance to take photos with the Easter bunny, and hunt for eggs on the soccer fields. People can also contribute candy donations. See the event page here.

When: Saturday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Where: 8101 Eagle Crest Boulevard

Details: The Easter Festival and egg hunt will be for kids up to 12-years-old. People can expect free food, drinks and eggs while supplies last. See the event page here.

When: Saturday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Where: Chicken N Pickle on 5215 UTSA Boulevard

Details: The egg hunt for ages 1 though 5-years-old begins at 11:30 a.m. and ages 6 through 10-years-old starts at 11:45 a.m. Each person should bring their own Easter basket to participate. Kids can also play pickleball and meet the Easter bunny beginning at noon. The event is free. See the event page here.

When: Friday at 10 a.m.

Where: 9606 Bandera Road

Details: Follow a map, find clues and answer riddles throughout the hunt. There is a $10 entry fee which covers one family or group. No more than eight people per group. See the event page here.

When: Saturday between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Where: Red Horse Park at 1100 North Boulevard

Details: Open to families with kids under the age of 12. The free egg hunt features over 13,000 eggs, face painting, bounce houses, a petting zoo and pictures with the Easter bunny. See the event page here.

When: Sunday between 2 and 3 p.m.

Where: Bandera Brewery on 3540 TX-16

Details: The Marfe will be serving Easter lunch to pair with the beer of the brewery. Family games will be available to play inside the beer garden. The egg hunt begins at 2 p.m. See the event page here.

When: Sunday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Where: Tower of the Americas on 739 E César E. Chávez Boulevard

Details: Meet the Easter bunny and Tori the Tower with egg hunts at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. There will also be food, live music, face painting, egg dyeing, a moon bounce, a petting zoo and more. See the event page here.

When: Sunday, April 24 with two sessions: 1-2:30 p.m. and 3-4:30 p.m.

Where: The DoSeum on 2800 Broadway