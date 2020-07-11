Lights Alive! drive-thru light show kicks off Christmas season soon

The nearly one-mile long computer animated, synchronized light show is opening for the second season.

SAN ANTONIO — A nearly one-mile long attraction is putting a new twist on enjoying the sights and sounds of the holidays.

Lights Alive!, a computer-animated, synchronized drive-thru lights show, will kick off its second season soon.

“What's incredible about it is that every single light is synchronized to music,” said creator Melissa Johnson.

Melissa and Matt Johnson created the massive display that is 100 percent computer-controlled.

“We don't actually use Christmas lights, we use pixels… they have a microchip inside every single one,” said Melissa.

The lights are connected to more than 90 computers that run the entire show.

Drivers tune into a radio broadcast that plays Christmas music synchronized to the light show.

“It's just this completely immersive experience where you see all the lights around you synchronized to music as you're going through the light,” said Melissa.

This year a portion of the proceeds goes to help 1 Hope for Kids Foster Program.

“They have served over 600 children since they opened six years ago, and they are doing just incredible work. Their mission is a home for every child,” said Melissa. “one thing that really sets them apart is that they believe that we need to really work together as a community to solve this modern-day orphan crisis.”

Lights Alive! will open their gates on Nov 20 and stay open until Jan. 3.

Also featured will be a Winter Wonderland where guests can enjoy Christmas treats, create holiday crafts, and take photos with Santa.

Tickets are available online for $30 per car and $35 per car at the gate.

The show is located at the National Shooting Complex grounds at 5931 Roft Rd near Alamo Ranch off Loop 1604.