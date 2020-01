SAN ANTONIO — LEGOS and discounts combined?! Sign us up.

LEGOLAND Discovery Center San Antonio is celebrating National LEGO Day by offering SA residents 50% off admission to their playground.

The event is taking place between Jan. 27 and Feb. 2 at the center located on East Commerce Street.

The offer is only valid in person and adults must be with a child to enter. You'll be asked to show proof of SA residency to receive the discount.

For more information, visit LEGOLAND's website.