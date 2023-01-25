KIDZ BOP is going on tour! Here's when & where they'll be in Texas

Four new KIDZ BOP kids will be in three Lone Star cities in late August. Public tickets will be available on Friday.

TEXAS, USA — If you're looking for a kid-friendly event to wrap up your family's summer, this is it! KIDZ BOP is getting ready to kick off their 2023 US tour, KIDZ BOP: Never Stop.

Four new KIDZ BOP kids - Jackson, Kiya, Shila, and Tyler - will perform song covers from their 2023 album. That'll include censored versions of songs like Harry Styles' "Late Night Talking" and Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero."

The shows will also include a Daddy Dance Off, giving dads a chance to show off their best dance moves.

The tour starts in late June, but the kids won't be in Texas until late August.

The first Lone Star stop will be in Sugar Land at the Smart Financial Centre on Friday, Aug. 25. They'll then head to Irving for Aug. 26 at the Toyota Music Factory. The last Texas show will be at ACL Live in Austin for Aug. 27.

Presale tickets are available now through Thursday, Jan. 26 at 10 p.m. They'll then be available to the public on Friday, Jan. 27.