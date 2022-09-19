Kicks 4 Kidz Car Show in Uvalde raising funds to purchase new shoes for kids in the town

The event page says there will be live music, food trucks, crafts and a "burn out" contest.

UVALDE, Texas — The Kicks 4 Kidz car show is taking place in Uvalde. The event will help raise funds to purchase new shoes for children in the town.

The event is taking place at the Uvalde County Fairplex on Saturday, November 19, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., presented by Defiant Racing, Coyote Design and O'Reilly Auto Parts.

The event page says there will be live music, food trucks, crafts and a "burn out" contest. All cash donations are welcome the day of the car show, or can be dropped off at O'Reilly Auto Parts of Uvalde before the event.