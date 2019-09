SAN ANTONIO — Kenny Chesney fans: "When the Sun Goes Down," you can make your way to the Alamodome for Kenny's Chillaxification Tour 2020.

The show is set to take place at 5 p.m., Saturday, May 23. The pre-sale is on Thursday and the general-sale is on Friday, Oct. 4.

If you're interested in purchasing tickets, you can visit Ticket Master or Kenny Chesney's Facebook event page.

Grab a friend, family member or just "You and Tequila" to see Kenny perform.