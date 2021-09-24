Jurassic Quest returns to San Antonio

Jurassic Quest features more than 100 photorealistic moving dinosaurs. The exhibit will be at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall from September 24 to October 3.

SAN ANTONIO — One of the largest animatronic dinosaur exhibits returns to San Antonio this weekend!

It also features dinosaur themed rides, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, the "Triceratots" soft play area for our littlest explorers, animal art tattoos, bounce houses and inflatable attractions.

The opening weekend begins Sept. 24, and the hours are Friday 3pm-8pm, Saturday 9am-8pm and Sunday 9am-8pm. During week two, the exhibit will be open Wednesday & Thursday 1pm-8pm, Friday & Saturday 9am-8pm, and Sunday 9am- 6pm