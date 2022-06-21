SAAACAM exhibit teaching people about Juneteenth

The stand-alone, mural size story board is at IKEA Live Oak.

SAN ANTONIO — An exhibit at IKEA Live Oak is celebrating and highlighting the history of Juneteenth.

The stand-alone, mural size story board was created through a partnership with the San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum (SAAACAM).

“We are so excited to share our history in the community and that is exactly what SAAACAM is about. What a different place to share the history of Juneteenth than at a department store! People get a chance to come in and look at an exhibit that beautifully tells the story of Juneteenth,” said SAAACAM CEO Deborah Omowale Jarmon.

The holiday commemorates June 19, 1865, when enslaved African Americans in Texas learned they were free. This was two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. Omowale Jarmon said the victory of freedom has been celebrated in San Antonio since 1866.

In 2021, President Biden declared Juneteenth a federal holiday. Marking this the second year the day is officially being observed with celebrations across the country, many of which occurred over the weekend.