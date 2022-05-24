Hollywood actor and SA native to serve on SAC advisory board

Accomplished actor Jesse Borrego, a San Antonio native, will lend his experience and skills to the radio/television/broadcasting program at San Antonio college.

SAN ANTONIO — Note: The above video is from a KENS 5 interview with Jesse Borrego in 2019.

He joins the program's advisory committee along with other film and television leaders, the college announced this week.

Borrego's extensive list of acting credits include Hollywood movies Con Air, New York Stories, and Blood In, Blood Out. His television acting credits include 24, Dexter, Fear the Walking Dead, Miami Vice, Married with Children and Fame.

“My career has taught me many lessons and skill sets that can be shared in a creative educational environment that can bridge many challenges to the success of our students' future in their chosen field,” Borrego said.

Jesse’s brother, James Borrego, also joins SAC as a professor specializing in film, video and multimedia production.

The two developments are part of the college's effort to expand its film offerings to include a film certificate incorporating video, audio, editing, scriptwriting and lighting classes.

“The advisory committee helps marry the real world to what we’re doing here at SAC to make sure students are as prepared as possible,” Program Coordinator Markene Bennett said.