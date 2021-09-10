J Balvin is coming to the AT&T Center | Here's when you can buy tickets

The Latin Grammy winner is bringing “José Tour 2022” to the Alamo City.

SAN ANTONIO — If you're wanting to see J Balvin in concert, you're time has come.

The Latin Grammy winner is bringing “José Tour 2022” to the Alamo City. It's one of the 25 cities across the U.S. you can see him.

The ticket pre-sale begins Monday, September 13 at noon. Tickets will be available through ATTCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com. There will also be a venue presale available Thursday, September 16 at noon to Friday, September 17 at noon with code: PERRA, the press release says.

The concert is taking place April 19 of 2022.

J Balvin is now one of the Top 10 most streamed artists in 11 different countries on Spotify and Top 10 in 14 countries on Apple Music.

Check out the list of cities that he will be visiting on his website.