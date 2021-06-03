Instagramable locations to snap cute pictures in San Antonio

There is new artwork periodically added to Peacock Alley, so if you head back, there could be something new!

SAN ANTONIO — It's almost summer time which means it's time to put on your best sandals, your cutest outfit and take pictures. Except, where should you go?

If you are in downtown San Antonio and need the colorful aesthetic, Peacock Alley could be a good place to start.

On May 31, Centro San Antonio kicked off the Summer Activation Series in Peacock Alley where local artists went and played live music.

The experiment was described as a challenge for locals to "reimagine their public spaces and what uses there are for spaces traditionally seen as single use."

Peacock Alley is hosting several events this month featuring different creative interests.

The San Antonio Board of Realtors granted Centro San Antonio $5,000 to bring local musicians, culinary offerings, creative seating, visual artistic elements, and more to Peacock Alley .

So, what did we find when we went and how did it go?

The very vivid background provided a perfect pop of color that anyone would look great in whether you decide to wear neutral colors or a pop of color.

You could be the pop of color with the pop of color!

If you have a tripod for your camera or phone and a remote clicker, you are good to go.

If you are by yourself and decide to use a remote clicker instead of self timer, try and find a strategic way to hide the clicker.

Since there was just one color wall, I ended up finding a spot right off of the Riverwalk that offered a more natural aesthetic.

Was it hot? Yes. But anything for the gram... right? If you do happen to use your iPhone, since it is hot outside, be weary of the direct sunlight hitting your phone. My photo op ended because my phone got too hot and needed to cool down.