SAN ANTONIO — Ingram Park Mall is getting a new store!

Melrose is set to open Friday at the west-side mall. The store is part of a new expansion program of opening smaller stores in malls and offering the latest in woman's apparel, shoes and accessories, the press release says.

“We are very happy to be opening our thirteenth location in San Antonio," said T.J. Flowers, President of Melrose.

For more information, visit Melrose's website.