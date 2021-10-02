Huge corn maze opens up this weekend in San Antonio

The event also features a petty zoo that is free with admission, photo opportunities, an inflatable slide and concession stands.

SAN ANTONIO — A 10-acre corn maze is opening up this weekend in San Antonio.

The Traders Village Corny Maze opens October 2 and will stay open on weekends until November 28, according to its website. The opening hours will Saturday, 10 am – 6 pm, and Sunday, 10 am – 5 pm.

The maze route includes three different trails. The event also features a petty zoo that is free with admission, photo opportunities, an inflatable slide and concession stands.

Traders Village says the maze is an "Agritourism entity", meaning their may be wild animals on the route. The website warns of bees and snakes, but says that snakes are unlikely to come out in heat and that it is unlikely you will encounter them on the cut trails.

Tickets are $9.99 each for the maze for anyone age three and older. A combo pass can be purchased for $14.99 that includes the maze and rides at Traders Village.