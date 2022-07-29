Howl-O-Scream to return to SeaWorld with new haunts in September

Spooky season is upon us, and the Howl-O-Scream is returning with new scare zones, bars and other scary attractions... 👻

SAN ANTONIO — Eeeek, it's almost that time of year again! The Howl-O-Scream will be returning to SeaWorld in September with new attractions, the company announced.

The new haunts this year will be the 'Atlantis: The Cursed Chasm' and the 'Dis-Assembly Line'. These new haunts are being built from the ground up and SeaWorld said there will be surprises at "every twisted turn and demented detour."

SeaWorld says the 'Atlantis: The Cursed Chasm' will not only let outsiders in, but will free the evil that has "long since been contained". For the 'Dis-Assembly Line', SeaWorld only asks one question... "Can those who have stumbled into this agonizing assembly line escape to tell the horrible truth, or will they become just another cog in the machine?"

The other haunts like The Swamp at Blackwater Bayou, Karver's Kradle, Milton Creek Manor, Monster Stomp and Zombie Horde will be returning.

The Howl-O-Scream will last for 22 nights --- Sept. 16 - Oct. 30.

