How the San Antonio Zoo is celebrating 'H-E-B Partner Appreciation Week'

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo is welcoming all H-E-B Partners and their families to the zoo for H-E-B Partners Appreciation Week.

Current H-E-B employees will receive a free standard admission ticket for the San Antonio Zoo and 50% off standard admission for up to four guests on the day of their visit.

To redeem the offer, you must be present with a valid and current H-E-B identification. The Appreciation Week is from March 20th – March 28th.

"Texans are afforded a Texas size level of comfort in times of need simply by having H-E-B by our side and H-E-B's Partners work tirelessly and selflessly to provide for Texans in good times and in bad." said Tim Morrow, President & CEO San Antonio Zoo. "H-E-B has also been a longtime supporter of San Antonio Zoo, and by sponsoring the zoo's hand sanitizing station throughout the pandemic, it has helped us to operate in the safest way possible.."

San Antonio Zoo is still in recovery mode both from COVID-related closures and impacts, as well as the recent winter storm. If you want to donate to the emergency fund, click here.