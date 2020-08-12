Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will return in May 2021

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo was canceled in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

HOUSTON — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced Tuesday that it will return in May 2021.

The Rodeo was canceled in March of this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

Rodeo Houston competitions, concerts and entertainment, Carnival and other attractions and activities are now scheduled for May 4, 2021, through May 23, 2021. They were previously scheduled to take place from March 2, 2021, through March 21, 2021.

The plans rely on COVID-19 health conditions being safe at the time.

The Junior Livestock Show and Rodeo will still be held in March.