SAN ANTONIO — "Honky Tonk Man" Dwight Yoakam has announced a show at the Majestic Theatre that country music fans might want to add to their calendar.

The multiple Grammy Award-winner is set to perform Sunday, Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. and tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 23 at 10 a.m.

You can purchase tickets in person at the Majestic Theatre Box Office, online at Ticketmaster or by phone at (800) 982-2787.

Grab your guitars, Cadillacs and tickets before they're gone!

