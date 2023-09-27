Hi Barbie! Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour making stop in SA this weekend

Fans can check out the merch truck pop-up at North Star Mall on Saturday.

SAN ANTONIO — If you're still living your best Barbie life after seeing the Barbie movie, Mattel has a pop-up event this weekend that's just for you.

The Barbie truck rolls into North Star Mall on the corner of the 410 Access road and McCollough, 7400 San Pedro Ave, on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The tour began at the 2023 Barbie Doll Collectors Convention this summer, and will be making stops in cities across the country on the heels of the 60th anniversary of Barbie moving into her very first Dreamhouse.

Mattel says every minute, they sell one Barbie Dreamhouse even 60 years after the fact.

Here's a quick list of the types of merch that will be up for grabs:

Graphic T-Shirt

Hoodie

Denim Jacket

Baseball Cap

Throw Blanket

Corduroy Tote

Embroidered patch set

Necklace

Keychain

Pouch set

Coasters

Glass Tumbler

Glass Mug

Accessories Cup

Thermal Bottle

In addition to exclusive Barbie Dreamhouse collectibles, organizers are offering up photo ops with the colorful truck backdrop.

Merchandise starts at $12, and items can be purchased via credit card.

For fans that spend more than $40, you get a free gift.

The original Barbie Truck began in Los Angeles in 2019. The Barbie Malibu Truck Tour graced the open road in 2021, and the Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living tour traveled to multiple cities this year. Their next stop is in Austin on October 7.

Come On Barbie, Let's Go Party!

You can learn more about the Barbie Truck here.

