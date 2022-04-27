'Food, dancing, music, rodeo' | Helotes Cornyval Festival returns for 57th year

The Cornyval Festival attracts more than 100,000 attendees each year!

SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking for a local event with live music, games, arts and crafts, and a ton of food, then there's a party you'll want to add to your calendar.

The Helotes Cornyval Festival returns on April 28 and ends May 1. It's the 57th anniversary of the event.

Visitors can expect three PRCA Rodeo Performances Thursday through Saturday on the Festival Grounds at 12210 Leslie Road in Helotes.

The Cornyval Festival attracts more than 100,000 attendees each year, the press release says. You can check out professional cowboys in action for a glimpse of what the rodeo holds for this year's festival here.

Alamo Attractions will have a full Carnival Midway including rides, a Ferris wheel and games. Armbands will be sold for $20, which will be good for unlimited rides. Special prices will also be available on Friday and Saturday, the release says.

Honoring the area's heritage, "Indian Day" will be held on Saturday and Sunday with a performance on the Festival Grounds with Native Americans officially presenting the Colors of the Rodeo. Military Veterans will also be honored.

The release details the history of the festival. It says the first Helotes Cornyval was held in 1966 to celebrate the building of the new local post office, and was primarily financed by the late John T. Floore, founder of Floore's Country Store, which still operates in downtown Helotes.

Since the 1800s, feed corn was a major farming crop in northwest Bexar County and South Texas. Helotes and the Cornyval are a tribute to the area's heritage. The harvest during this era is celebrated annually in Helotes during the spring.