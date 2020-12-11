Guided tours make a return to the Alamo

Tour groups will be limited to 10 participants to allow for social distancing.

Are you interested in learning more about the history behind one of San Antonio's iconic landmarks?

If the answer is yes, then you're in luck, because guided tours at the Alamo are making a return on Friday, November 13.

According to the Alamo's website, the one-hour walking tour "explores the heroes and events that have made the story of the Alamo captivating for generations of Texans and visitors. The tour takes you through the area that was the original footprint of the Spanish mission complex, today Alamo Plaza, describing the events leading up to and including the Battle of the Alamo."

Due to COVID-19, tour groups will be limited to 10 participants to allow for social distancing, and face masks will be required.