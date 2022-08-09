Grupo Firme is coming to San Antonio. Here's when they're performing.

The San Antonio Alamodome will be hosting the group known for songs like El Tóxico and Ya Supérame.

SAN ANTONIO — Fans of Grupo Firme will be pleased to hear that they are coming to the Alamo City.

However, tickets aren't available yet, so fans will need to sign up to get ahead of the crowd if they want seats.

The San Antonio Alamodome, who will be hosting the group known for songs like El Tóxico and Ya Supérame, has the link here to sign up for ticket offers.

The concert will be taking place on Saturday, Nov. 19.

This announcement comes after Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny took over the Alamodome stage on Wednesday. KENS 5 was outside the concert talking to fans who stood outside for hours to purchase merchandise ahead of the show: