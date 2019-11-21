SAN ANTONIO — Silver & Black fans can win big at Go Spurs BinGO!

The event is taking place Thursday at 7 p.m. Thursday at Callaghan Bingo Hall at 1416 Callaghan Road.

At $50 a person, the event will allow fans across the city to support the youth of Silver & Black Give Back, while playing to win big prizes.

From autographed Spurs memorabilia to jerseys and drinks tickets to meal vouchers, you can RSVP ahead of time on SBGB's website.

The Spurs Coyote and Spurs In-Arena Host Chuch Cureau will join in on the fun and offer giveaways to attendees ranging from Bakery Lorraine, The Barwalk, Kendra Scott and more.