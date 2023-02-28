George Lopez coming to San Antonio on 'OMG Hi!' tour

Lopez is best known for his self-produced ABC sitcom that ran for several years.

SAN ANTONIO — Comedian George Lopez is returning to the Alamo City with multiple shows this summer.

Lopez will perform as part of his OMG Hi! Comedy Tour at the Majestic Theatre July 28-29.

Lopez is best known for his self-produced ABC sitcom that ran for several years. His stand-up comedy often takes a humorous look at race and ethnic relations, including Mexican American culture.

Lopez has received several honors for his work and contributions to the Latino community, including the 2003 Imagen Vision Award, the 2003 Latino Spirit Award for Excellence in Television and the National Hispanic Media Coalition Impact Award. He was also named one of "The Top 25 Hispanics in America" by Time magazine in 2005.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 3, at 10 a.m.. Click here for tickets.

