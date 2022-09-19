'It's our passion' | Pick your own pumpkin event happening at George Farms every weekend in October

And for $5, you can also bring a fishing pole and bait if you want to fish on the property.

POTEET, Texas — Fall in Texas means pumpkin patch picking. And there's a family-owned farm in Poteet that is letting people pluck them off the vine.

Folks can gain entry to the farm for $10 a person to explore the pumpkin patch, listen to live music, shop with local vendors, get your face painted, taste wine and more. For those who pay $15 a person, they get to pick and take home their pumpkin, as well as jump on the tractor wagon ride.

Kids ages 3 and under get in for free.

"Last year, we lost our crop due to disease and army worms from too much rain. This year was the opposite," said owner of the farm Jennifer George. "This year, Texas had record high temperature and we faced a drought. But, we kept our faith and worked around the clock to keep our pumpkins growing strong."

She told KENS 5 that they monitored the field constantly for bugs and diseases, "spending every last dollar we owned just to keep our pumpkins alive for our 2022 pumpkin patch."

And for $5, you can also bring a fishing pole and bait if you want to fish on the property. There will also be pony rides on opening weekend, then on Sundays through October. But you can enjoy the farm every weekend in October.

Opening day is Saturday, September 24 beginning at 10 a.m. and ending at 6 p.m. The live music will be on Sunday, Sept. 25.

"Farming is one of the biggest gambles in life, but it's our passion," said George. "We are excited for guests to experience a REAL pumpkin patch at George Farms this year. Faith over fear."

George Farms is located on 595 Mobile Home Alley.