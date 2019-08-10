SAN ANTONIO — Country music fans! Grab "Two Pina Coladas" because a Garth Brooks tribute concert is around the corner.

The event is taking place Nov. 2 at 9:30 p.m. at The Rustic at La Cantera Parkway.

Musician Mike Randall will sing Garth's chart-topping songs and fans can grab a "Longneck Bottle" before they crowd the stage.

The event is free if you RSVP on The Rustic's website. The venue consists of both seating and standing room, but seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

There will also be a costume contest in celebration with Halloween weekend.