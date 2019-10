SAN ANTONIO — It's about to get "Hot and Fluffy" in the Alamo City; comedian Gabriel Iglecias announced a San Antonio show!

The "Beyond the Fluffy World Tour - Go Big or Go Home" will take place at the AT&T Center at 8 p.m. March 7.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and you can purchase online at Ticketmaster.