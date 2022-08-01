Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias is coming to the AT&T Center

This is part of his all new 2022 “Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias Back on Tour.”

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking for a night of laughter, then you may want to get your tickets to see comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias.

He's back on tour and heading to the AT&T Center on Oct. 8. at 8 p.m.

This is part of his all new 2022 “Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias Back on Tour.”

Exactly one year ago, Iglesias posted on social media that he was canceling the remainder of his shows at the Tobin Center due to contracting COVID-19.

In a video, Iglesias said that he got tested by two different tests and they both came back positive. He started showing symptoms like body aches and chills.

Iglesias finished off the video by saying he would go back to work as soon as he had three negative tests, and urged everyone to try and stay safe. Fast forward to 2022, and the comedian is ready to take the stage.

Venue presale begins on Thursday, Aug. 4, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Use the code “COMEDY”. General tickets can be purchased through the AT&T Center's website here or through Ticketmaster here on Friday, Aug. 5, at 10 a.m.