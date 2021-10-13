Front line workers and other pandemic hereos to be honored in Nutcracker but with a twist

It's time to trade in the teacher whistle, the scrubs, the stethoscope and more! Grab your dancing shoes, it's show time!

SAN ANTONIO — Frontline workers will be honored at this year's Nutcracker, but with a twist. They will be the ones on the stage! Cue the spotlight!

Ballet San Antonio announced the Mother Ginger twist on Wednesday, but they need your help.

They are asking you to nominate an educator, healthcare professional, first responder or frontline worker who's in your life and deserves to be in the spotlight. Literally. The seven chosen nominees will be playing Mother Ginger in the Nutcracker.

And just FYI, no dance experience is required.