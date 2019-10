SAN ANTONIO — The City Council District 7 Office invites the community to take part in a free Sunset Yoga class.

The event is taking place on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Woodlawn Lake Park near the tennis courts.

“With the fall weather finally making its way here, now is an excellent time to bring a free yoga class to Woodlawn Lake," said Councilwoman Ana Sandoval.

A light dinner will be provided and limited yoga mats are available on a first-come, first-served basis, the press release says.