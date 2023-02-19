City hosting two free fruit tree giveaway events

SAN ANTONIO — Spring is fast approaching and that means it's time for San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department to give away some free fruit trees!
The events used to be known as Jammin’ Jams, but this year they will be called Sweet-N-Green. And folks will have not just one chance, but two opportunities to snag a free fruit tree.
SA Parks & Rec Urban Forestry Division will be handing out 850 FREE fruit trees at each event.
1st Event:
- WALK UP
- Saturday, Feb 25
- Rosedale Park • 303 Dartmouth
- 8 a.m. until supplies last
- Limit is one per household
You will get your choice of lemon, grapefruit, avocado, lime, key lime, satsuma orange, pink lemon, pomegranate, mango or fig.
2nd Event:
- DRIVE THRU
- Saturday, March 18
- Nelson Wolff Stadium • 5757 US90 West
- 8 a.m. until supplies last
- One tree per household
- Tree list coming soon
To find out more, visit SAPRD’s Facebook.
Learn more about KENS 5:
Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.
KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.
Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.
Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.
You can find KENS 5 in more places than ever before, including KENS5.com, the KENS 5 app, the KENS 5 YouTube channel, KENS 5's Roku and Fire TV apps, and across social media on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and more!
Want to get in touch with someone at KENS 5? You can send a message using our Contacts page or email one of our team members.