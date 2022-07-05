Free 'Food Truck Showdown' happening in Poteet

George Farms is known to have family-friendly events that attract hundreds, if not thousands at a time.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

POTEET, Texas — If you love sampling from different food trucks, doing arts and crafts, playing games and listening to live music, there's an event you'll want to add to your calendar.

The "Summer Food Truck Showdown" is happening at George Farms on 595 Mobile Home Aly in Poteet.

George Farms is known to have family-friendly events that attract hundreds, if not thousands at a time. We visited them when they were offering "Pick Your Own Zinnias."

"There's no entry charge for the community," said owner of the farm Jennifer George. "Come on out and enjoy the top food trucks."

She told KENS 5 that the trucks will compete to win the "Best Food Truck in South Texas." They are expecting 15 trucks to be in attendance.

The event is happening on Saturday, July 16 between 6 and 9 p.m.

If your already booked, they are also hosting "Blackberry and Flower Picking" on Saturday, May 21, beginning at 10 a.m.

🌸🌻Pick your own Giant Zinnias and Sunflower Fields and Blackberry field are open👉🏻 May 21st May 22nd • May 28th & May... Posted by George Farms on Monday, May 16, 2022