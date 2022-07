The San Antonio Water System and Live Brooks Texas have teamed up to provide a free showing of the movie July 16.

SAN ANTONIO โ€” The San Antonio Water System and Live Brooks Texas are teaming up to provide a FREE movie night to the public.

A free showing of 'Encanto' will be shown this Saturday at The Greenline, SAWS said on Twitter.

๐Ÿ“ฝ MOVIE NIGHT: #SAWSsummer is teaming up with @LiveBrooksTX for Saturdayโ€™s FREE movie โ€œEncantoโ€ at The Greenline. Weโ€™ll provide: FREE paletas to keep moviegoers cool ๐Ÿฅถ & SAWS Summer swag like reusable water bottles & tank tops! ๐Ÿ’ฏ #satx

๐Ÿ“2532 Sidney Brooks

๐Ÿ—“ July 16, 7 pm pic.twitter.com/nXdsCRwtal — ๐’๐€๐–๐’ (@MySAWS) July 15, 2022