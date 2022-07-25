Grab a free backpack, some school supplies, at south-side business

Wristbands will be provided to get a free backpack.

SAN ANTONIO — The start of school is just around the corner, and if a child is in need of a backpack, along with some school supplies, there's an event to add to the calendar.

PicaPica Plaza on 910 SE Military Drive on the city's south side is hosting the event on Wednesday, Aug. 3, beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 2 p.m.

Wristbands will be provided to get a free backpack. Those bands will be handed out at 8 a.m. that day. At 10 a.m., the backpacks will be given out.

There will also be free haircuts provided by UCAS & MV Hair Salon.

The child must be present in order to get the backpack. Click here for more details.