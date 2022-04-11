Free airshow returns to JBSA-Randolph

Mark your calendars! The "Great Texas Airshow" is set for Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24.

Editor's note: The above video is a recap from last year's show.

Grab your camera and make your plans to enjoy a spectacular sight that only happens once a year! The Great Texas Airshow is back.

Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph on the far northeast side of Bexar County is hosting the popular, free two-day event later this month. It will feature "some of the best acts from across the Department of Defense," JBSA said.

The 502nd Air Base Wing will be open to the public the weekend of April 23-24, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. If you missed it last year, check out this video showing the amazing stunts over San Antonio.

"The aerial event features the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron

'Thunderbirds,' the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team, and many others. It will also be a key event celebrating the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force. The Great Texas Airshow also includes support from all services and features static displays and aerial demonstrations by many military and civilian acts," the description on the event's website said.'

While you're at the show, be sure to check out the Armed Services Blood Bank Center. They're in need of donations of all blood types. They will have a booth open – ready to accept those who can donate.

JBSA said the donations will go a long way in making a difference. Also, there are some precautions donors need to take.

"All blood collected assists in supporting all of our Medical Treatment Facilities and wounded warriors around the world. In an effort to keep donors and staff safe, please maintain distance between each other and donor center staff throughout the entire process, and avoid touching your face unless your hands are clean."



To make an appointment, click here. Also, follow these steps: