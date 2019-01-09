SAN ANTONIO — LEGOLAND Discovery Center San Antonio is showing their appreciation for boy and girl scouts by offering them free admission to the indoor LEGO playground.

Located at the Shops at Rivercenter, scouts can receive a full month's admission free between Sept. 1 and 30 when they arrive in uniform. They can also enter to win a free field trip for their troop.

Boys and girl scouts can also have up to four additional guests with them who will receive discounted admission of $15 with tax, the press release said.

If you want to get involved in "Scout Appreciation Month", you can visit the LEGOLAND website.

