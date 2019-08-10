FLORESVILLE, Texas — A festival that you can go "nuts" about — The 75th annual Diamond Jubilee Floresville Peanut Festival welcomes the community for its family-friendly event.

The festival kicks off Tuesday with the Goober Games at the Floresville Event Center with games and activities for kids.

The festivities resume on Thursday with the Queen Tunaep LXXV Coronation at Wiley Seale Auditorium.

Friday will host an Artisan Alley Arts & Crafts, as well as a Kiddie Parade, for children and their friends to show off their floats and costumes. Food concessions will be available, ranging from options like pizza to gorditas.

Saturday is the grand party, beginning at 10 a.m. with the Floresville Peanut Festival Parade.

The day's activities also include the annual raffle, arts and crafts vendors, various musical and dance groups, local talent and various entertainment.

The festival offers free admission to the grounds, and for more information on the events, you can visit the festival's website.

