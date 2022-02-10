First round of entertainers announced for the 2022 Rodeo announced

The rodeo is set to take place to February 10-27, 2022 at the AT&T Center/Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds.

SAN ANTONIO — The entertainers for the 2022 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo have been announced.

The following are the entertainers that will be performing at the rodeo along with corresponding dates and times:

Thursday, February 10, 2022, 7:00pm - Toby Keith



Saturday, February 12, 2022, 1:00pm - Riley Green



Saturday, February 12, 2022, 7:00pm - Little Texas

Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 7:00pm - Brad Paisley



Friday, February 18, 2022, 7:00pm - Night Ranger



Sunday, February 20, 2022, 7:00pm - Ramon Ayala y sus Bravos del Norte

Friday, February 25, 2022, 7:00pm - STYX

You can catch these listed artists after the action-packed PRCA Rodeo & Noche Del Vaquero.

Tickets are on sale now at sarodeo.com or at ticketmaster.com. More entertainment will be released at a later date.